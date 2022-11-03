SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $142.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

SITE opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.39.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.