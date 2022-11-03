SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.48 million-$62.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of SITM traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.27. 946,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. SiTime has a 12 month low of $73.10 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $32,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,070.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SiTime by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 48.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

