Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lifted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

SWKS stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.06. 47,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $174.14. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

