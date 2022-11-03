Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.59-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.59 EPS.

SWKS traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $82.34. 2,553,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $172.54.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.05.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $22,762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

