Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.49. The company had a trading volume of 134,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 225,000 shares of Slate Office REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,564,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,964,646. Insiders have acquired a total of 303,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,137 over the last ninety days.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

