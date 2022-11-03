Smooth Love Potion Reaches One Day Volume of $16.66 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $139.83 million and approximately $16.66 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,285.97 or 0.30997789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,695,188,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,694,954,312 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.