SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $344.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $344.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $354.88.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $217.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock worth $9,776,728 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

