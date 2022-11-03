Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.13

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.13 and traded as low as $21.14. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 123,599 shares trading hands.
SKHHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
