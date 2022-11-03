Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.13

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.13 and traded as low as $21.14. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 123,599 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKHHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.

Sonic Healthcare Increases Dividend

About Sonic Healthcare

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3913 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

