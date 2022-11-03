Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $273,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $970,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sony Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average of $80.53. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

