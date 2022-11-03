Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 742 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

