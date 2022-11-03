Souders Financial Advisors Has $4.42 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $288.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.02 and its 200-day moving average is $292.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

