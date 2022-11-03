Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 14,535 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 985.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 163.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

NYSE SHOP opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

