Souders Financial Advisors Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Featured Articles

