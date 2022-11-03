Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after buying an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after buying an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,829,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,311. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

