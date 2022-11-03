Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 87,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

