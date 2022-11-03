Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $374.47. The stock had a trading volume of 201,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.76.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

