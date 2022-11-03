Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.69. 61,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

