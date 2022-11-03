Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $58.77. 241,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

