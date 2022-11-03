Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.40. The company had a trading volume of 87,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,706. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.