Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 119,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.