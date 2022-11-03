Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.66. 3,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

