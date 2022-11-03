Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 873 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.7% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $360.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,084. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $342.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,901 shares of company stock worth $168,282,556. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

