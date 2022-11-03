Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Stephens

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SBSI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.