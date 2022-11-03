SouthState Corp Has $354,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

