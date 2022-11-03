S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.00-$11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.79B-.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.50.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.67. 12,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,911. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in S&P Global by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,921,000 after purchasing an additional 577,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,965,000 after purchasing an additional 370,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

