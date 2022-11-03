SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $150.58

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $150.58 and last traded at $150.92, with a volume of 26021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

