SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $49.55 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

