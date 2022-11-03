Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 5.8 %

SPR traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

