Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 5.8 %
SPR traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.73. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.
SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
