SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.24

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $21.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,970,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.