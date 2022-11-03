Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up 6.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Auxano Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 82,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,304. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.