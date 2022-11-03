Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.00 million-$254.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.13 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.02–$0.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 881,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,604. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,441 shares of company stock worth $3,742,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

