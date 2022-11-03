SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 3,845 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SPS Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of SPSC opened at $121.41 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
