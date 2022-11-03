SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 3,845 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $121.41 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.41 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,030,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $13,615,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after purchasing an additional 87,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.