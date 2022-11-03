SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPXC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.56. 128,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $68.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.