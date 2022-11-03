SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.62-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.37 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $49.37 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.36.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $336,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

