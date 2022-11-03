ssv.network Price Hits $10.28 (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. ssv.network has a market cap of $102.81 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00050614 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003231 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.31321930 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012237 BTC.
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.
ssv.network Token Trading
