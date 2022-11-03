STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $83.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $122.32.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

