Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

SWK stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,802. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $199.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,200,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

