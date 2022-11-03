Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lessened by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.34 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.