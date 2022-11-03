Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.10 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and $10.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,250.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022993 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00304011 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00118623 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00734712 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00577012 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00231402 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
