Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Issues Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Stericycle Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $63.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,406,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after acquiring an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after acquiring an additional 95,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,267,000 after acquiring an additional 114,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stericycle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stericycle

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

