Stifel Nicolaus Trims SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Target Price to $110.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.54.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,050 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

