Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 3rd (ACAD, ACLS, BCLI, BCOV, BHR, CHT, CMRE, CNP, CXW, DCP)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 3rd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

