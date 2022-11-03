StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

