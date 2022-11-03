StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE LCI opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.76.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
