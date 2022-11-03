StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Price Performance

NYSE LCI opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 115.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lannett by 10.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lannett by 83.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.