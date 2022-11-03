StockNews.com Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Sell

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. 4,054,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

