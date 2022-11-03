Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,000. Stokes Family Office LLC owned approximately 4.93% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $53.37.

