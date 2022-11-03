Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 195.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS traded down $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $411.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,672. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.92. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

