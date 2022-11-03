Stokes Family Office LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,130. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

