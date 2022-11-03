Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 94,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 35.5% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 70,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 117.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

