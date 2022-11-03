Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,760 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

IYE stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 119,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

